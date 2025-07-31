College Football 2025 Ole Miss Football Predictions: Rebels Ranked 14th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Updated Aug. 10, 2025 9:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Ole Miss lands in my Ultimate 136.

Ole Miss Rebels ranking: 14

Last year’s ranking: 6

Top player: LB Suntarine Perkins: Freshman All-SEC selection in 2023 and Third-Team All-SEC selection in 2024; tied for team lead in both sacks (10.5) and TFL (14) last season.



[Ole Miss' 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: It’s Year 6 of the Lane Kiffin Experience in Oxford, and the program has not been this consistently good since a run from 1954-1962.

We've made a few changes since that time, like paying players and implementing a playoff system to crown a true national champion. The point is, Kiffin needs a CFP appearance sooner rather than later, or he might just be one of the best coaches never to get there.

Kiffin added former Penn State receiver Trey Wallace to give projected starter Austin Simmons yet another playmaker who can stretch the field vertically. After building a roster capable of making the CFP for the first time last year, the Rebels will look to follow through on their promise in 2025.

Remember, Simmons bulldogged the Georgia Bulldogs. He led a 75-yard, 10-play TD drive with starter Jaxson Dart sidelined for a series in their upset of the SEC champs. If Simmons and Wallace can form the kind of tandem Dart and wideout Tre Harris did, Ole Miss might battle for that last spot in the CFP. And the Rebels might need to with back-to-back games on the road at Georgia and Oklahoma to finish October.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Ole Miss Win Total Odds: Over 8.5 (-120) Under 8.5 (-102)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

