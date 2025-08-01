College Football 2025 Notre Dame Football Predictions: Fighting Irish Ranked 4th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Updated Aug. 10, 2025 9:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Notre Dame lands in my Ultimate 136.

Notre Dame ranking: 4

Last year’s ranking: 16

Top player: RB Jeremiyah Love: Scored a rushing touchdown in 13 consecutive games last season, setting a Notre Dame record; was one of 10 FBS players to record 1,100-plus rushing yards and 19-plus total touchdowns.

[Notre Dame's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: The CJ Carr era begins in earnest with a group of playmakers led by Love and wideouts Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison, who get to drop the "young and hungry" tag for the "experienced and hunting" one.

Carr, who is the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, will dictate who this team becomes this season. The Fighting Irish are set to return 11 starters from their national title runner-up team, a group that outscored their 2024 opponents 149-45 in the third quarter and converted nearly 73% of their fourth-down attempts.

Marcus Freeman's group should be more talented than any team they face this season, but remember, that didn't stop Northern Illinois from taking down Notre Dame last year and making the Fighting Irish put the money in the bag.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Notre Dame Win Total Odds: Over 10.5 (+136) Under 10.5 (-168)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

