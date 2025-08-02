College Football 2025 NIU Football Predictions: Huskies Ranked 106th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Northern Illinois lands in my Ultimate 136.

NIU ranking: 106

Last year’s ranking: 95

Top player: CB Jacob Finely: Has played in 30 games with 13 starts in three seasons for NIU, recording 8 pass breakups (tied for most on the team).

RJ's take: Thomas Hammock’s Huskies went into Notre Dame Stadium and did what no one else could in 2024: win. After putting the money in the bag, the Huskies finished 8-5 and watched the team it beat play for the national title.

That’s how slim the margins are when you can hit the create-a-team button in modern college football. Hammock hit it hard in this cycle with 13 new players in Dekalb, Illinois — but he had to. Last year’s starter at quarterback, two top-tier tailbacks, four star receivers and four elite defensive tackles all heard the siren call of the portal — just like former defensive coordinator Nick Benedetto, who made a lateral move to Fresno State.

Hammock also made a rather inspired hire in getting former Charleston coach Quinn Sanders to call his offense with a scheme that saw the Golden Eagles ranked No. 7 in total offense at the Division II level. Former Charleston running back Chavon Wright, who's now with the Huskies, carried the rock 354 times for 2,233 yards and 38 touchdowns in 12 games in Sanders’ offense last season. Read that again. Sanders might be forced to find that kind of production as he inherits an offense that returns just one wideout with more than 60 receiving yards last year.

NIU Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+132) Under (-162)

