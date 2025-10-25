2025 Heisman Watch: Fernando Mendoza Leads; Ty Simpson and Julian Sayin Close Behind

The Heisman Trophy race remains wide open after Week 9, with several standout quarterbacks still in contention.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza continues to lead the pack after guiding the Hoosiers past red-hot UCLA, while Alabama's Ty Simpson and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin are on Mendoza's heels and have their teams in the national title hunt.

Here’s a look at our 2025 Heisman Watch following the ninth full Saturday of the season.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana: +250

Indiana QB Fernando Mendonza leads the nation with 24 touchdown passes. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Mendoza helped the second-ranked Hoosiers end the UCLA Bruins' Cinderella run in a 56-6 blowout victory. He threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns through three quarters.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama: +400

Ty Simpson threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns against South Carolina on Saturday. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Simpson and No. 4 Alabama narrowly avoided a disastrous upset, escaping with a 29-22 win over South Carolina. The Crimson Tide quarterback threw a game-tying touchdown pass to Germie Bernard with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter, and moments later, led the game-winning touchdown drive.

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State: +400

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin leads all passers in completion percentage (80%). (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Sayin and the top-ranked Buckeyes were on a bye this week. They will host Penn State in Week 10.

Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M: +650

Marcel Reed totaled 310 yards in a 49-25 win over LSU on Saturday. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Reed helped the Aggies stay unbeaten with a 49-25 win over No. 20 LSU, throwing for 202 yards and two touchdowns while adding 108 yards and a score on the ground.

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia scored the game-winning touchdown against Missouri on Saturday. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pavia entered the Heisman Trophy conversation after leading No. 10 Vanderbilt to a win over No. 15 Missouri, the Commodores' second straight victory against a ranked opponent. He had the game-winning rushing touchdown with 1:52 to play to extend Vanderbilt's best start in more than 80 years.