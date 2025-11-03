2025 Heisman Watch: Fernando Mendoza, Julian Sayin Headline Leaderboard

Not only are Ohio State and Indiana battling atop the College Football Playoff standings, but their quarterbacks are dueling for the Heisman Trophy.

Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza reclaimed the top spot in the race after delivering his defining moment Saturday with a game-winning drive. But Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin is right at his heels, producing another efficient performance in a dominant victory.

Here’s a look at our 2025 Heisman Watch following the 11th full Saturday of the season.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for 218 yards and one touchdown on Saturday. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

We'd been waiting for the "Heis-Mendoza" moment, and finally we got it.

Indiana needed a touchdown to avoid its first loss of the 2025 season, taking over on its own 20-yard line with two minutes to play against Penn State. That's when the Hoosiers' junior quarterback delivered. Mendoza led an 80-yard drive, perfectly placing a pass to wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. for the game-winning TD. Beyond stats, it’s clutch moments like this that separate a Heisman winner from the rest. Mendoza is solidifying his case.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin improved his NCAA-leading completion percentage to 80.8% with his performance Saturday. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin continued his theme of efficiency, completing 27 of 33 passes for 303 yards and one touchdown in No. 1 Ohio State's 34-10 win over Purdue. It was the fifth straight week the Buckeyes' offense surpassed the 30-point mark.

Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide threw for 277 yards and a touchdown in his team's win over LSU. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama QB Ty Simpson led the Crimson Tide to a 20-9 win over rival LSU on Saturday, throwing for 277 yards and a touchdown. His top highlight came on a key sequence: a 53-yard connection with WR Lotzeir Brooks, followed by a 13-yard touchdown pass to WR Ryan Williams.

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed has won nine straight games as the Aggies' starter. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed helped No. 3 Texas A&M keep its undefeated season alive. He threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-17 win over No. 22 Missouri. Reed and the Aggies control their destiny in their quest for an SEC regular-season title with games against South Carolina and No. 11 Texas remaining.

