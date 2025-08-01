2025 Hawaii Football Predictions: Rainbow Warriors Ranked 109th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where Hawaii lands in my Ultimate 136.
Hawaii ranking: 109
Last year’s ranking: 105
Top player: QB Micah Alejado: Played in four games last season, most notably becoming the first Hawaii quarterback to throw for 450-plus yards and rush for 50-plus yards in a game — his 523 total yards of offense were the second-most in a single game in the 2024 season.
RJ’s take: Timmy Chang might have found himself a gem in Alejado. At Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, he threw 125 touchdowns and just four interceptions in four years, and he was named 2022 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year.
He has a three-star rating because he's 5-foot-10, but Alejado’s height didn't stop him from torching New Mexico for 469 yards and five touchdowns last season. The Rainbow Warriors will be fun.
Hawaii Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-144) Under 5.5 (+118)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
