2025 Georgia Southern Football Predictions: Eagles Ranked 82nd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Georgia Southern lands in my Ultimate 136.

Georgia Southern ranking: 82

Last year’s ranking: 64

Top player: OL Pichon Wimbley: Has made 39 starts in three seasons at Georgia Southern; played in a team-high 969 plays last season.

[Georgia Southern's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: Clay Helton’s group has been punchy since he arrived at Georgia Southern: good enough to go bowling every year since 2022, upset a bad Nebraska team and put together two losing seasons before a winning one last year. The Eagles have yet to win a bowl game in the Helton era, and yet they remain a tough game on most Group of 6 folks’ schedules.

If quarterback JC French can double his touchdown passes (17) and cut his interceptions (11) in half, an 8-5 2024 could become a 10-win 2025. All defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey has to do is continue to improve on what was at best a so-so defense in 2024, giving up 27.62 points and 359 yards a game.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Georgia Southern Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (+122) Under 7.5 (-150)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

