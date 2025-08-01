2025 Georgia Southern Football Predictions: Eagles Ranked 82nd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where Georgia Southern lands in my Ultimate 136.
Georgia Southern ranking: 82
Last year’s ranking: 64
Top player: OL Pichon Wimbley: Has made 39 starts in three seasons at Georgia Southern; played in a team-high 969 plays last season.
RJ’s take: Clay Helton’s group has been punchy since he arrived at Georgia Southern: good enough to go bowling every year since 2022, upset a bad Nebraska team and put together two losing seasons before a winning one last year. The Eagles have yet to win a bowl game in the Helton era, and yet they remain a tough game on most Group of 6 folks’ schedules.
If quarterback JC French can double his touchdown passes (17) and cut his interceptions (11) in half, an 8-5 2024 could become a 10-win 2025. All defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey has to do is continue to improve on what was at best a so-so defense in 2024, giving up 27.62 points and 359 yards a game.
Georgia Southern Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (+122) Under 7.5 (-150)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
