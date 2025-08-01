College Football 2025 Colorado State Football Predictions: Rams Ranked 93rd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Colorado State lands in my Ultimate 136.

Colorado State ranking: 93

Last year’s ranking: 96

Top player: QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi: Finished third in the Mountain West in passing yards (2,796) and eclipsed 300-plus passing yards in each of the last three games of last season.

RJ’s take: Colorado State went bowling for the first time in eight years in 2024. That was a banner year for Jay Norvell, who needed to have one. The Rams enter this season with the expectation of making bowling a habit.

That’s the price for the ability to turn over a roster each and every year: do it again with different personnel.

Colorado State Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+114) Under 6.5 (-140)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

