2025 Colorado State Football Predictions: Rams Ranked 93rd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where Colorado State lands in my Ultimate 136.
Colorado State ranking: 93
Last year’s ranking: 96
Top player: QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi: Finished third in the Mountain West in passing yards (2,796) and eclipsed 300-plus passing yards in each of the last three games of last season.
[Colorado State's 2025 schedule]
RJ’s take: Colorado State went bowling for the first time in eight years in 2024. That was a banner year for Jay Norvell, who needed to have one. The Rams enter this season with the expectation of making bowling a habit.
That’s the price for the ability to turn over a roster each and every year: do it again with different personnel.
[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]
Colorado State Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+114) Under 6.5 (-140)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
