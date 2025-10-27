2025 College Football Week 10 Buzz: Texas Arch Manning in Concussion Protocol

College football news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around college football entering Week 10:

Arch Manning in protocol before No. 9 Vanderbilt game

Texas quarterback Arch Manning was in concussion protocol and did not practice Monday ahead of the No. 20 Longhorns' game against No. 9 Vanderbilt.

Coach Steve Sarkisian said the team would get an update on Manning's injury later in the week.

Manning was injured on the first play of overtime in Texas' 45-38 win over Mississippi State. If he can't play against the Commodores (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference), Texas (6-2, 3-1) would hand the offense to graduate transfer Matthew Caldwell, who has seen only spot duty this season but came off the bench to throw the winning touchdown pass against the Bulldogs on his only pass attempt of the game.

Aidan Fisher available for Saturday

No. 2 Indiana expects linebacker Aiden Fisher to be available for Saturday's game at Maryland.

"I'd list him as probable," coach Curt Cignetti said during his weekly news conference Monday.

Fisher has been a key cog in the Hoosiers historic turnaround, and he jump-started last weekend's 56-6 blowout over UCLA by returning an interception 25 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game. He departed after injuring his left knee on the Bruins next series and spent the rest of the game on the sideline wearing a protective brace on the knee.

Fisher was one of the players who followed Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana after the 2023 season and earned first-team all-Big Ten honors last year. He opened this season as a second-team preseason All-American selection.

This season, Fisher ranks second on the Hoosiers in tackles with 49 and sixth in tackles for loss with seven. He also has 2 1/2 sacks, one interception and four quarterback hits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.