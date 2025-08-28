College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 1 Picks, Predictions Updated Aug. 29, 2025 1:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

1. Which QB will throw for the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Arch Manning, Rocco Becht, Nico Iamaleava, Julian Sayin

I said earlier in the week that Arch is still unproven and that what we've seen from him, for the most part, has been against bad opponents. Julian Sayin, the redshirt freshman, is getting thrown into the fire in the biggest game of the entire Week 1 slate. Becht could have a solid showing, but in this spot, I'm going to back the talent and experience of Nico — even though he's playing on a new squad.

Prediction: Nico Iamaleava

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Texas, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson

What a way to start the season, with Texas-Ohio State and LSU-Clemson on the same day. Of this bunch, I think Clemson has the best chance at lighting up the scoreboard. And since the Bayou Bengals will have to try to keep up with the Tigers, we'll put them second on this list.

Prediction: Clemson, LSU, Texas, Ohio State

3. Which team will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Iowa Hawkeyes, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Washington Huskies

Well, you know my Ducks lost a top receiver and a top running back to the NFL, so it might take a few games to evaluate whether they score more effectively in the run game or through the air. Oh, quarterback Dillon Gabriel is not there anymore, either, after getting drafted to Cleveland. This one is a tough spot, but I'll go with the Huskies. They should be able to run all over Colorado State.

Prediction: Washington Huskies

4. Which team will WIN outright?

Fresno State, LSU, UCLA Bruins, None

Of this group, I don't feel fully confident that any team is an outright winner. Georgia Southern plays tough, LSU has Dabo & Co. and UCLA has to face the Utes.

Prediction: None

5. Predict Jeremiah Smith's TOTAL RECEIVING YARDS vs Texas?

0-69, 69-89, 89-119, 119-149+

No matter who wins this Texas-Ohio State game, I think Jeremiah is going to do what he does best — especially if he gets into a good rhythm with Julian. I'm just Sayin …

Prediction: 89-119

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Texas Longhorns win or lose by 1 point OR Ohio State Buckeyes win by 2 points or more

If you've tailed my picks for the week, you know I'm backing the Burnt Orange to pull the upset. And that's mostly because the Longhorns, as a whole, have more experience than this Ohio State squad.

Prediction: Texas Longhorns win or lose by 1 point

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Texas 31, Ohio State 27

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .



