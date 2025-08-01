College Football 2025 WKU Football Predictions: Hilltoppers Ranked 83rd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Western Kentucky lands in my Ultimate 136.

Western Kentucky ranking: 83

Last year’s ranking: 59

Top player: WR Matthew Henry: Recorded 1,211 receiving yards at Western Illinois last season, leading the Big South-OVC; had five games last season with 100+ yards receiving.

[ Western Kentucky's 2025 schedule ]

RJ's take: Tyson Helton continues to pick the best of the rest at offensive coordinator and quarterback and put an offense on the field that's built on a gunslinging attitude.

This year, that means former Abilene Christian OC and QB Rick Bowie and Maverick McIvor will lead the Hilltoppers. McIvor threw for 506 yards last year against Texas Tech and turns 25 during Week 0 when WKU begins the 2025 season against Sam Houston.

Western Kentucky Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-110) Under (-110)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

