2025 Syracuse Football Predictions: Orange Ranked 32nd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where Syracuse lands in my Ultimate 136.
Team ranking: 32
Last year’s ranking: 81
Top player: CB Duce Chestnut: In three seasons at Syracuse, he has five interceptions, 145 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 14 pass breakups in 37 games.
RJ’s take: Did Syracuse win 10 games? Yes. Did it take advantage of a weak schedule? Yes. Did they lose to a Pitt team that collapsed in the second half like someone with two suddenly broken legs? Yes. Did it lose to an awful Stanford at home? You're sensing a theme, aren't you?
There's no more Kyle McCord, who was the best Syracuse QB since Donovan McNabb. I have my doubts about Steve Angeli and Rickie Collins, but I can be persuaded with a resounding win against Tennessee in non-conference play. Worry about playing at Clemson, at Miami and at Notre Dame later.
There are 15 players in head coach Fran Brown’s defense who made starts last year. That's not nothing. But the man I most want to see play is WR Johntay Cook II. His offseason almost ruined his chance to play football this season. If Brown has wrapped his arms around him and can keep him focused, there's a 1,500-yard receiving talent wearing orange this year.
Syracuse Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+156) Under 5.5 (-194)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high?
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]
-
