College Football 2025 Houston Football Predictions: Cougars Ranked 31st in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 8:46 p.m. ET

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Houston lands in my Ultimate 136.

Houston Cougars ranking: 31

Last year’s ranking: 76

Top player: QB Conner Weigman: Started 13 games for Texas A&M; was one of five QBs with an 80% completion rate vs AP top 10 teams last season (min. 20 attempts); had 8 pass TDs and no interceptions as a true freshman in 2022, becoming one of 12 FBS players since 1956 wit 8+ passing TDs and no interceptions in a single season.

RJ's take: Willie Fritz’s Cougars came on strong at the end of the season and that showed up in their numbers. Despite a 4-8 finish, 2-7 in conference, Houston finished fourth in total defense and second in scoring in the league.

And there's reason to believe Fritz can't flip the Cougars into a 10-win team. After a 2-10 season at Tulane in 2021, the Green Wave finished 12-2 with a win against USC in the Cotton Bowl.

At QB, he's helped with the addition of Connor Weigman, who has completed 60% of his passes for 2,964 yards with 19 TDs and seven INTs in 15 games. But he's a former 5-star and has the tools to be one of the best QBs in the country this year.

Houston Cougars Win Total: Over 5.5 (-192) Under (+152)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

