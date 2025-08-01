College Football 2025 Georgia Tech Football Predictions: Yellow Jackets Ranked 37th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Georgia Tech lands in my Ultimate 136.

Team ranking: 37

Last year’s ranking: 53

Top player: RB Jamal Haynes: One of eight players in the ACC last season to rush for 900+ yards and 9+ TDs.

[Georgia Tech's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Last year the Yellow Jackets felt so good about winning seven games that they made rings to commemorate it. While that might sound odd, consider Tech beat two top 10 teams and damn near beat Georgia in Sanford in an eight-overtime thriller.

QB Haynes King is back for head coach Brent Key. The additions of a top 25 recruiting class, woefully underrated receivers Dean Patterson and Eric Rivers and former Ole Miss EDGE Ronald Triplette serve to make the Yellow Jackets a team nobody should want to play: Not good enough to win you favors if you beat them and just bad enough for a loss to hurt you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia Tech Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-164) Under 7.5 (+134)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

share