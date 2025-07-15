College Football 2025 College Football Predictions, Picks: Back Georgia Tech, Utah in Week 1 Updated Jul. 16, 2025 12:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is anyone else counting down the days until the college football season kicks off?

I know I'm not the only one. I think we all started marking the days on the calendar as soon as Ohio State won it all back in January.

Considering we're only a little more than a month out, I figured I'd go ahead and look at some games to sprinkle a little cash on.

There are two so far that have caught my eye for Week 1. Let's dive into how I'm wagering Georgia Tech-Colorado and Utah-UCLA.

Georgia Tech @ Colorado (+3.5)

Entering the 2025 season, I’m high on Georgia Tech and selling on Colorado.

This number does not reflect my feelings about the talent and execution difference between those two teams, even factoring in that this game is being played in Colorado.

Let’s start with Georgia Tech, which finished 7-5 (regular season) in head coach Brent Key’s second full season.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key hopes to turn the corner in his third season with the Yellow Jackets.

Key is a former offensive lineman and his team plays like that. The Yellow Jackets are physical on both sides of the ball and try to impose their will on their opponents.

Look no further than their win against Miami last season or the 44-42 loss to Georgia in the final game of the regular season. They can routinely play with the big boys.

Quarterback Haynes King is back for this season. He led the ACC in completion percentage and added nearly 600 yards on the ground. Lead back Jamal Haynes returns after rushing for 1,000 yards, and while Georgia Tech does have to replace some offensive linemen, this is where I trust the head coach. He has developed that position well everywhere he’s been.

On defense, Georgia Tech is led by new defensive coordinator Blake Gibson from Texas. The Jackets must replace multiple starting defensive linemen but have added transfer players that they hope will help the unit start fast. The Jackets return a veteran secondary and are in the top 40 for returning production on defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’d expect this unit to be prepared for Colorado.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will navigate his first season without son Shedeur Sanders at QB.

Colorado is undergoing roster turnover again.

The Buffaloes have to replace their quarterback, their top four receiving targets and four offensive linemen on offense. Some might point to them upgrading the offensive line and, while I don’t disagree, there are still lots of questions on offense.

They aren’t as talented at quarterback or receiver and the offense relied heavily on the production of Shedeur Sanders, and his receiving core. It’s not an offense that’s designed for easy plays and Colorado has yet to commit to the run in two seasons.

Colorado’s defense was much improved last season under first-time defensive coordinator Rob Livingston. I do not think enough attention was given to this unit, which was an outstanding second-half squad. However, Colorado is down lots of production, just like on offense.

The Buffs are without their best pass rusher, both linebackers, both safeties and a Heisman-winning corner.

How do you replace that much production without a base of high school players that you have developed?

There’s so much new for the Buffaloes, and I don’t believe they will be ready to play Georgia Tech’s brand of football in Week 1. New players on defense will need to stop a highly efficient quarterback and that Tech run game.

On offense, Colorado is breaking in so many new players against a veteran Tech secondary. Can the Buffs get up to speed quickly to make enough plays? I just don’t buy it. I like Georgia Tech to win and cover.

PICK: Georgia Tech (-3.5) to win by 3.5 points or more

Utah @ UCLA (+5.5)

I’m also high on the Utes this season, and I’m starting by wagering on them in Week 1.

This is a road game, but it’s Labor Day Weekend at the Rose Bowl. Utah played the last two seasons with a roster ravaged by injuries. Quarterback Cam Rising played three games the last two seasons after injuring his knee in the 2023 Rose Bowl. That forced Utah to play at least five different quarterbacks in 2023 and 2024, and the results were ugly.

Utah went into the portal to grab New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier, a first-team All-Mountain West selection.

The Utes also added New Mexico's offensive coordinator, who led the Lobos to finishing first in the country in yards per carry. It’s a perfect fit for Utah, which has got one of the best offensive lines in the country.

New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier will take over as starting QB for the Utes this upcoming season.

Both tackles will be first-round picks. Utah’s rushing attack is going to face a UCLA defense replacing nine starters.

The Bruins did add some portal players, but they haven’t recruited at a level that will help them reload that quickly.

It’s always fair to question Utah’s passing attack and that could be a concern this season, but I don’t see it mattering much here. The Utes will control the line of scrimmage and score on UCLA.

UCLA made headlines this spring when it landed former five-star Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, a talented player who is also inconsistent.

Nico Iamaleava left Tennessee for UCLA, and is in the running to start for the Bruins.

The Bruins have decent receiving options and some transfer talent at running back. Their offensive line was brutal last season and they will replace three starters. Just like the rest of their roster, the Bruins are hoping to patch the holes on the line with portal guys.

Utah’s defense has been its calling card for years and I don’t doubt it will change this season. The Utes are replacing their defensive line, but they’ve shown the ability to reload that position year after year. They return experience at linebacker and in the secondary. And their defense should win the matchup against the Bruins' offense.

Utah is more talented and has a more cohesive approach than UCLA. I like Utah to cruise in this game.

PICK: Utah (-5.5) to win by more than 5.5 points

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share