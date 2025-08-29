College Football 2025 College Football Odds: Best Bets for Texas-Ohio State, Notre Dame-Miami Published Aug. 29, 2025 12:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

I’ve been waiting all week for Sunday night.

It’s a huge year for Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes, and I find myself invested in The U multiple ways heading into Week 1. I like ‘em to beat Notre Dame, make the Playoff and I have a Heisman bet on Carson Beck.

What could go wrong?

Last week was a 1-1 split, as Kansas clobbered Fresno State but UNLV laid an egg against Idaho State. Remember, this isn’t the place for "locks" or five-team parlays. These are the games I’m betting with my own money.

Let’s go to work.

2025 Record: (1-1, -0.1 units)

No. 6 Notre Dame (-2.5, O/U 49.5) @ No. 10 Miami (FL)

I hate how much I love Miami here.

No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is gone to the NFL, but people around the program are raving about Georgia transfer Carson Beck at quarterback. Miami’s receiving corps is also better than the market understands.

Notre Dame’s defense could be elite down the road, but I have my concerns about them losing four starters to the NFL Draft and defensive coordinator Al Golden to the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s a ton to replace early.

The Irish are 10- or 11-win good, but they go down here.

PICK: Miami (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points, or win outright

Can Carson Beck lead Miami to a win over ND in Week 1?

No. 1 Texas @ No. 3 Ohio State (-1, O/U 46.5)

You can read 500 words on this pick right here .

When this total was posted in the summer, wise guys came in immediately and bet Under 50.5, 50, 49.5, and so on. I fundamentally understand it because the game features two quarterbacks without a ton of experience.

But what if Arch Manning and Julian Sayin thrive?

It’s not impossible, given all the NFL talent at wide receiver. Ohio State alone has two future first-rounders in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who possess home run ability. And Texas always has skill and speed on the outside.

Don’t forget, the Buckeyes lost eight defensive starters.

Buy the dip and take the Over.

PICK: Over 46.5 points (-110) scored by both teams combined

Arch Manning officially takes over as the starter for the Longhorns this weekend.

California @ Oregon State (-1.5, O/U 49.5)

Cal could be a disaster this year.

I buttered my bread with Golden Bears Under 5.5 season wins. That was after hearing about this big-time tussle between general manager Ron Rivera and longtime head coach Justin Wilcox that is extremely uncomfortable.

Somehow, Rivera has more power than Wilcox.

The Golden Bears have two new coordinators and lost over 35 players to the portal, including last year’s starting quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. So they’re starting true freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

Not ideal.

I’m full fade on Cal until further notice.

PICK: Oregon State (-120 Moneyline) to win outright

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and the BetMGM Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

