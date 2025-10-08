College Football 2025 College Football Futures Odds: Can OSU, MIA or ORE Go Undefeated? Published Oct. 8, 2025 12:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In last week's AP Poll, three undefeated teams received at least five No. 1 votes, meaning the one that maintains its loss-less streak could end up as the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Can any of No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Miami or No. 3 Oregon pull off the undefeated regular season?

Let's see the odds for each team to go undefeated at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 8, as well as what to know about each squad.

Ohio State undefeated regular season

Yes: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

No: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

What to know: OSU received 40 first-place votes this past week, but it is facing only its second ranked team of the season this upcoming week, traveling to take on No. 17 Illinois. Regardless, the Buckeyes have been dominant, defeating then-No. 1 Texas in Week 1 and having yet to allow 10 points to an opponent in a single game this season. As of Oct. 8, they have one ranked opponent left on their schedule after Illinois, and that is at Michigan to end the regular season, as Penn State has shockingly fallen out of the top 25 after just six weeks.

Miami undefeated regular season

Yes: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

No: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

What to know: Miami received 21 first-place votes this past week, and unlike Ohio State, it has three ranked wins on the season, over Notre Dame, USF and at Florida State this past week. As of Oct. 8, the Hurricanes will not face a ranked team for the rest of the regular season, which suggests why they are favored to go undefeated.

Oregon undefeated regular season

Yes: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

No: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

What to know: The Ducks are also favored to finish the regular season undefeated, and they received five first-place votes this past week. They have one ranked win on the year, at then-No. 3 Penn State two weeks ago. No. 7 Indiana is the only currently-ranked team left on Oregon's schedule, as it will host the Hoosiers this weekend in Eugene.

