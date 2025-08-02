College Football 2025 Central Michigan Football Predictions: Chippewas Ranked 119th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Central Michigan lands in my Ultimate 136.

Central Michigan ranking: 119

Last year’s ranking: 121

Top player: LB Jordan Kwiatkowski: Second Team All-MAC selection last season; led CMU in total tackles (96), solo tackles (48) and tackles for loss (14.5).

[Central Michigan's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Matt Drinkall will earn a cold one if he can flip Central Michigan into a winner like he did in his previous stop as a head coach at NAIA school Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kansas — home to Oklahoma coach Brent Venables. There, Drinkall flipped a 2-9 program into a 13-1 world-beater.

After helping Army put together its best season in 30 years, he earned a chance to lead a program at the FBS level.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Central Michigan Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+122) Under 5.5 (-150)

