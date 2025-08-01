College Football 2025 Boise State Football Predictions: Broncos Ranked 40th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Boise State lands in my Ultimate 136.

Boise State ranking: 40

Last year’s ranking: 44

Top player: QB: Maddux Madsen: Led the Mountain West in passing yards (3,018) and passing scores (23); one of 11 players in FBS last season to throw for 3,000-plus yards, 20-plus pass touchdowns and rush for 5-plus touchdowns.

[Boise State's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: Life without a 2,600-yard rusher gets real for Boise State when the Broncos visit Notre Dame in Week 6, but Spencer Danielson’s team will visit with one of the best running back rooms in the Group of 6 with former Fresno State star Malik Sherrod, Jambres Dubar and a couple of pass catchers to help quarterback Maddux Madsen in tight end Matt Lauter (619 receiving yards and 7 TDs in 2024) and wideout Latrell Caples (473 receiving yards, 5 TDs).

Madsen ought to throw for at least 3,000 yards once more and put the Broncos in contention to return to the College Football Playoff.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Boise State Win Total Odds: Over 10.5 (+126) Under 10.5 (-154)



RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

