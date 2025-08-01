College Football 2025 Army Football Predictions: Black Knights Ranked 61st in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Updated Aug. 10, 2025 9:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Army lands in my Ultimate 136.

Army ranking: 61

Last year’s ranking: 101

Top player: RB Hayden Reed: Has rushed for 600 yards and 5 TDs in three seasons at Army; averaged over 5 yards per rush in two of those seasons.

[Army's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Like Navy, when the Black Knights have a star at QB, those caissons go rolling along. With Dewayne Coleman at QB, Army has a wagon driver with enough artillery to make it look like it did in 2024 again — or so it hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slept backs Noah Short and Hayden Reed are dependable with a combined 157 touches for 1,157 yards. Defensively, Andon Thomas and Casey Larkin will anchor the defense after combining for 10 tackles for loss and six interceptions.

Mark eight wins down for Jeff Monken this year and every year. But if Army runs through Kansas State in Manhattan in Week 3, you best mark them for the College Football Playoff selection committee too.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Army Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-102) Under 7.5 (-120)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Army Black Knights

share