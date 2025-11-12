College Football
2025-26 CFP Bracket: Updated After Week 12 Release
2025-26 CFP Bracket: Updated After Week 12 Release

Updated Nov. 12, 2025 12:20 p.m. ET

The second College Football Playoff rankings of 2025 are out, providing a clearer look at how the 12-team playoff race is unfolding after Week 11. As contenders jockey for position heading into the final stretch, the battle for a national championship is intensifying.

Check out everything you need to know about the 2025 College Football Playoff Bracket, including the current rankings, projected matchups and key dates below:

2025-26 College Football Playoff Bracket

Playoff Round 1

Quarterfinals

  • No. 4 Alabama vs. winner of USF/Georgia
  • No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of Notre Dame/Oregon
  • No. 3 Texas A&M vs. winner of Miami/Texas Tech
  • No. 2 Indiana vs. winner of Texas/Ole Miss

How many teams make the College Football Playoff?

This year, for the second time, 12 teams will be selected for the College Football Playoff by a 13-member committee. From 2014-2024, four teams were selected for the College Football Playoff. 

How does the 12-team CFP work?

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff will feature five automatic bids for the highest-ranked conference champions. The remaining seven spots will be filled by the next highest-ranked teams overall. The top four teams will advance directly to the quarterfinals.

When are the final College Football Playoff Rankings released?

The final selection committee rankings for the 2025 season will be released on Sunday, December 7 - also known as Selection Day. The committee will also announce the 12-team playoff bracket as well as game locations and sites. 

Where can I watch the College Football Playoff? What channel will it be on?

The College Football Playoff will air on ESPN, ABC and TNT. 

