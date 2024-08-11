College Football
2024 Wyoming football predictions: Ranked No. 84 by RJ Young
2024 Wyoming football predictions: Ranked No. 84 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:53 p.m. ET
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Wyoming Cowboys Ranking: 84/134

Conference ranking: 4th in Mountain West (+1400 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Washington (83), Michigan State (82), Syracuse (81), Toledo (80), Oregon State (79)
Teams behind them: Boston College (85), Wake Forest (86), Illinois (87), Purdue (88), Virginia (89)

RJ's take: After helping Craig Bohl finish his final season as head coach with a 9-4 record, including a double-OT win against Texas Tech, Jay Sawvel took the step up from defensive coordinator to head ball-coach-in-charge. Nine vets return to his defense, including EDGE Sabastian Harsh, who notched three sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2023.

With both tailbacks — Dawaiian McNeely and Harrison Waylee — averaging better than 5.7 yards per rush joining Evan Svoboda in the backfield, the Cowboys stand a shot at bulldogging the Mountain West.

Wyoming Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+100) Under 6.5 (-130)

