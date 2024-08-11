College Football
2024 Vanderbilt football predictions: Ranked No. 99 by RJ Young
Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:49 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt Commodores Ranking: 99/134

Vanderbilt Commodores Ranking: 99/134

Conference ranking: 16th in SEC (+100000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Stanford (98), Indiana (97), Colorado State (96), Northern Illinois (95), Bowling Green (94)
Teams behind them: MTSU (100), Army (101), UAB (102), San Diego State (103), Utah State (104) 

RJ's take: It’s dire in Nashville. Losing London Humphreys — Vandy’s best player and an All-SEC Freshman selection — to Georgia through the portal didn’t do much for morale. Nor did Mo Hasan’s claim that he was offered money to fix a game, which would be quite the feat seeing as Hasan attempted just 17 passes at Vandy.

With Clark Lea as head coach, the Commodores haven’t won more than five games in a season in three years and have two seasons where they lost at least 10. Now none of that is as bad as Derek Mason’s 0-9 season in the plague year, but it’s a far cry from the 38th Miracle that is James Franklin’s back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2012 and 2013. 

And with the fifth-toughest schedule in the entire country — Vandy opponents went 97-57 last year — it’s past time for Pastor Allen Jackson to lay hands on the program.

Vanderbilt Commodores' Win Total Odds: Over 3 (-125) Under 3 (+105)

