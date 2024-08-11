College Football 2024 Utah State football predictions: Ranked No. 104 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Utah State Aggies Ranking: 104/134

Conference ranking: 8th in Mountain West (+3000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: San Diego State (103), UAB (102), Army (101), MTSU (100), Vanderbilt (99)

Teams behind them: Hawaii (105), Southern Miss (106), Connecticut (107), Navy (108), Sam Houston State (109)

RJ's take: Well, Aggies coach Blake Anderson won't want for QBs to compete for the starting spot when camp begins. He's got First Team All-The-Best-Offense-Is-Scoring-Defense QBs in Spencer Petras (Iowa) and Bryson Barnes (Utah). Whether it's them or former Arizona State QB Jacob Conover, or Boise State QB CJ Tiller, someone is gonna hand the ball to Rahsul Faison, who averaged 6.2 yards per rush.

As mediocre as Utah State has been recently — back to back 6-7 seasons — they've put together more 11-win seasons since 2018 than USC, UCLA and Utah. But with Anderson being relieved of his duties earlier this summer, the Aggies’ future is anything but secure.

Utah State's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-125) Under 5 (-105)

