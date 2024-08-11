2024 Syracuse football predictions: Ranked No. 81 by RJ Young
Syracuse Orange Ranking: 81/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 12th in ACC (+4500 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Toledo (80), Oregon State (79), Mississippi State (78), Miami of Ohio (77), Houston (76)
Teams behind them: Michigan State (82), Washington (83), Wyoming (84), Boston College (85), Wake Forest (86)
RJ's take: Fran Brown came through at his introductory press conference like a man raised on Donovan McNabb, Ernie Davis, Jim Brown and the glory of Orangemen, because he was.
A year removed from coaching the DB room at UGA that won a national title, he sat at the lectern and laid out who he is and what he is about.
Since then, he went hunting in the portal and pulled out prized former five-star and Ohio State starter Kyle McCord.
Syracuse's Win Total Odds: Over 7 (-120) Under 7 (+100)
