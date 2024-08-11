College Football
2024 Rice football predictions: Ranked No. 111 by RJ Young
2024 Rice football predictions: Ranked No. 111 by RJ Young

Aug. 11, 2024

Rice Owls Ranking: 111/134

Conference ranking: 9th in American Athletic Conference (+1400 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: San Jose State (110), Sam Houston State (109), Navy (108), Connecticut (107), Southern Miss (106) 
Teams behind them: UMass (112), Western Michigan (113), East Carolina (114), Nevada (115), North Texas (116)

RJ's take: The Owls ought to bulldoze teams with an offensive line room that has eight players standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 315 pounds on the roster. This also ought to be the case not just because they lost QB JT Daniels and WR Luke McCaffrey, but because they return tailback Dean Connors, who accounted for 1,174 yards from scrimmage with 10 TDs in 2023.

Former Temple QB E.J. Warner has shown he's more than capable of being a complete passer, averaging 3,000 yards and 20 TDs over the last two years.

Rice's Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (-150) Under 6.5 (+120)

