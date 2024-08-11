College Football 2024 Rice football predictions: Ranked No. 111 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Rice Owls Ranking: 111/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 9th in American Athletic Conference (+1400 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: San Jose State (110), Sam Houston State (109), Navy (108), Connecticut (107), Southern Miss (106)

Teams behind them: UMass (112), Western Michigan (113), East Carolina (114), Nevada (115), North Texas (116)

[Rice 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: The Owls ought to bulldoze teams with an offensive line room that has eight players standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 315 pounds on the roster. This also ought to be the case not just because they lost QB JT Daniels and WR Luke McCaffrey, but because they return tailback Dean Connors, who accounted for 1,174 yards from scrimmage with 10 TDs in 2023.

Former Temple QB E.J. Warner has shown he's more than capable of being a complete passer, averaging 3,000 yards and 20 TDs over the last two years.

Rice's Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (-150) Under 6.5 (+120)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more