College Football 2024 New Mexico football predictions: Ranked No. 118 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New Mexico Lobos Ranking: 118/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 12th in Mountain West (+35000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Ohio (117), North Texas (116), Nevada (115), East Carolina (114), Western Michigan (113)

Teams behind them: Tulsa (119), Buffalo (120), Central Michigan (121), New Mexico State (122), Florida Atlantic (123)

[New Mexico 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Bronco Mendenhall is a first-year coach at New Mexico, but this ain't his first rodeo. And it's gonna take every bit of his 17 years of building winners at BYU and Virginia to turn the Lobos into anything capable of showing up to win a buckle.

The Lobos have been sorry. They haven't played a season that counted more than four wins in eight years. Mendenhall left Virginia in 2021 to "reassess, renew, reframe and reinvent" himself.

Bet.

Saddle up, tell the clown to pull that gate, toes down, heels up and yeehaw, Bronco.

Welcome back to the Show.

New Mexico's Win Total Odds: Over 2 (-120) Under 2 (-110)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share