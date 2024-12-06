College Football
2024 Mountain West Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch
Dec. 6, 2024

For the sixth time, Boise, Idaho will host the Mountain West Football Championship Game. UNLV has a chance to take home its first Mountain West title, while Boise State will try to bring home its sixth.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s Mountain West Championship game, including date, time and TV channel.

When is the 2024 Mountain West Championship game?

The 2024 Mountain West Championship Game will kick off on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2024 Mountain West Championship game? What channel will it be on?

The 2024 Mountain West Championship game will be broadcast on FOX.

How can I stream the Mountain West Championship game or watch it without cable?

The Mountain West Championship game can be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App.

The game will be also broadcast on FOX. If you have an antenna that is in a good reception area, you can also watch the Mountain West Championship on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTubeTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

Who is playing in the 2024 Mountain West Championship?

#10 ranked Boise State will take on #20 UNLV for the 2024 Mountain West Championship.

