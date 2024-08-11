College Football 2024 Middle Tennessee football predictions: Ranked No. 100 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Ranking: 100/134

Conference ranking: 4th in Conference USA (+3000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Vanderbilt (99), Stanford (98), Indiana (97), Colorado State (96), Northern Illinois (95)

Teams behind them: Army (101), UAB (102), San Diego State (103), Utah State (104), Hawaii (105)

RJ's take: Derek Mason will take the field as a head coach for the first time since he left Vanderbilt, another Tennessee school that takes great pleasure in emptying your pockets like Middle Tennessee State did Miami in 2022.

He's got a star in 6-foot-4 tight end Holden Willis, who does most of his work in the slot. He averaged 15.2 yards per catch and made 46 of them in 2023.

Middle Tennessee State's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-115) Under 5 (-115)

