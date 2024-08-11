College Football 2024 Louisville football predictions: Ranked No. 35 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Louisville Cardinals ranking: 35/134

Conference ranking: 6th in Atlantic Coast (+700 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Texas Tech (34), Maryland (33), SMU (32), Nebraska (31), North Carolina State (30)

Teams behind them: Rutgers (36), Memphis (37), Auburn (38), James Madison (39), Appalachian State (40)

RJ's take: Jeff Brohm’s first season at Louisville is one of the most memorable in school history, as he became the first Cardinals coach since 1925 to begin the season 6-0. Along with a win against Notre Dame, he led Louisville to its first ever appearance in the ACC title game and a 10-3 season, despite losing to FSU and USC in the Cotton Bowl.

This year I expect teams to see the Cardinals coming. And the Cardinals are coming. Brohm succeeded in recruiting his own roster with 15 starters returning, got better at quarterback in recruiting former Oregon and Texas Tech starter Tyler Shough and former Alabama wideout Ja’Corey Brooks to fortify a team that feels capable of getting back to the ACC title game. Defensively, seven men made starts in 2023, but none is more important than EDGE Ashton Gillotte, who accounted for 11 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Louisville's Win Total Odds: Over 8.5 (+115) Under 8.5 (-135)

