College Football 2024 Georgia Tech football predictions: Ranked No. 53 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ranking: 53/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 5th in Atlantic Coast (+7500 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Fresno State (52), Duke (51), Troy (50), UTSA (49), Brigham Young (48)

Teams behind them: Central Florida (54), Texas State (55), Arizona State (56), Cincinnati (57), Virginia Tech (58)

[Georgia Tech 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: You mess with the Yellow Jackets? You're gonna get stung. Perhaps we've forgotten that. We've forgotten that yellowjackets are notoriously more aggressive than bees, wasps and even hornets. They don't sting once. They sting until they're done, and they're never done. Folks noted the 1-3 start Brent Pry’s squad in 2023 against an ACC title game team (Louisville) and the Peach Bowl champs (Ole Miss) but perhaps failed to see they finished 4-3. Folks perhaps forgot that the Jackets kept stinging with a win against No. 17 North Carolina, a win against No. 17 Miami and finished with their first winning record since Paul Johnson was Queen.

With Haynes King back, an offensive line that features more than 100 starts and two All-ACC players, Tech has a chance to go bowling in back-to-back seasons for the first time in a decade.

Georgia Tech's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-120) Under 5 (+100)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]







share