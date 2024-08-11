2024 Georgia Tech football predictions: Ranked No. 53 by RJ Young
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ranking: 53/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 5th in Atlantic Coast (+7500 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Fresno State (52), Duke (51), Troy (50), UTSA (49), Brigham Young (48)
Teams behind them: Central Florida (54), Texas State (55), Arizona State (56), Cincinnati (57), Virginia Tech (58)
RJ's take: You mess with the Yellow Jackets? You're gonna get stung. Perhaps we've forgotten that. We've forgotten that yellowjackets are notoriously more aggressive than bees, wasps and even hornets. They don't sting once. They sting until they're done, and they're never done. Folks noted the 1-3 start Brent Pry’s squad in 2023 against an ACC title game team (Louisville) and the Peach Bowl champs (Ole Miss) but perhaps failed to see they finished 4-3. Folks perhaps forgot that the Jackets kept stinging with a win against No. 17 North Carolina, a win against No. 17 Miami and finished with their first winning record since Paul Johnson was Queen.
With Haynes King back, an offensive line that features more than 100 starts and two All-ACC players, Tech has a chance to go bowling in back-to-back seasons for the first time in a decade.
Georgia Tech's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-120) Under 5 (+100)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?