College Football
2024 Georgia Tech football predictions: Ranked No. 53 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 Georgia Tech football predictions: Ranked No. 53 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:02 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ranking: 53/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 5th in Atlantic Coast (+7500 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Fresno State (52), Duke (51), Troy (50), UTSA (49), Brigham Young (48)
Teams behind them: Central Florida (54), Texas State (55), Arizona State (56), Cincinnati (57), Virginia Tech (58)

[Georgia Tech 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: You mess with the Yellow Jackets? You're gonna get stung. Perhaps we've forgotten that. We've forgotten that yellowjackets are notoriously more aggressive than bees, wasps and even hornets. They don't sting once. They sting until they're done, and they're never done. Folks noted the 1-3 start Brent Pry’s squad in 2023 against an ACC title game team (Louisville) and the Peach Bowl champs (Ole Miss) but perhaps failed to see they finished 4-3. Folks perhaps forgot that the Jackets kept stinging with a win against No. 17 North Carolina, a win against No. 17 Miami and finished with their first winning record since Paul Johnson was Queen.

With Haynes King back, an offensive line that features more than 100 starts and two All-ACC players, Tech has a chance to go bowling in back-to-back seasons for the first time in a decade.

Georgia Tech's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-120) Under 5 (+100) 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
 


 

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes