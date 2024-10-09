College Football 2024 College Football Week 7 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Oct. 9, 2024 6:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football Week 7 is here!

Just like last year, we are going to do weekly picks posts and have a gambling show .

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all throughout the season.

So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 7.

Record:

Last Week: 6-1

Season: 16-19

(All times ET)

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (3:30 p.m., ABC)

I know the history in this series with double-digit 'dogs, but I just don’t see it. Oklahoma is one of the worst Power Four offenses out there and the Texas defense has been one of the best units in the country. Also, the Longhorns are off an idle week and quarterback Quinn Ewers is back. After kind of giving the game away last year against OU, this could get ugly quickly. There will be no looking ahead to the visit from Georgia next week.

PICK: Oklahoma team total Under 17.5 points scored

PICK: Texas (-14) to win by more than 14 points

No. 4 Penn State @ USC (3:30 p.m., CBS)

SC is coming off a 17-point outing against Minnesota, and things won’t get any easier for the Trojans offensive line here against one of the best defenses in the country, one that ranks seventh in FBS in success rate. Not sure I want to lay the points here, as I don’t fully trust Penn State to cover almost a touchdown, but I do trust the defense to do its job against a slumping SC team.

PICK: USC team total Under 22.5 points scored

Michigan and USC lose in Week 6 upsets, while Ohio State dominates

Purdue @ No. 23 Illinois (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Purdue is probably the worst Power Four team out there. Its defense has allowed 52, 28, 38 and 66 against Power Four opponents this year and the offense has been held to 10 or fewer in three of the four games. The Boilermakers are going to win — at most — one game the rest of the year. It just doesn't seem like a situation that's going to get better anytime soon in West Lafayette. However, Illinois isn't exactly going to light it up on offense and will likely use a lot of time on its drives. And with a big game next week against Michigan, and then at Oregon the week after, don’t be surprised if the Illini win ugly here in a low-scoring, look-ahead type game.

PICK: Under 50 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 3 Oregon (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Oregon has had trouble finishing drives in recent weeks and Ohio State is so good on defense, especially in the secondary. I think points will be hard to come by for the Ducks. That said, Ohio State might have trouble with a very good Oregon defensive front as well. Under is the play I like the most in the biggest game of the day.

PICK: Under 54 points scored by both teams combined

Dan Lanning previews Oregon vs. Ohio State, talks Dillon Gabriel

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Arizona +175

Buffalo +280

California +140

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

