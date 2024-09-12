College Football 2024 College Football Week 3 action report: Experts see Colorado 'imploding' Published Sep. 12, 2024 1:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is the bloom off the Coach Prime rose earlier this season than last?

It appears that way in college football Week 3 odds, as Deion Sanders and Colorado make the 90-minute trek to Fort Collins to face rival Colorado State.

"With the drama going on at Colorado, we’re seeing anti-Colorado action coming in," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said Wednesday night.

Indeed, you’ve got quarterback Shedeur Sanders ripping on his offensive line and there are even concerns about what song the Colorado marching band plays after the Buffaloes score — which didn’t happen much in Week 2.

Oddsmakers and sharp bettors serve up their insights on the Rocky Mountain Showdown and more, as we dive into this week’s college football betting nuggets.

Buffaloes Bounce Back?

In Week 2, Colorado was never in it at Nebraska. The Buffs were 6.5-point road underdogs and trailed 28-0 at halftime. Sanders threw an early pick-six, and Colorado ultimately lost 28-10.

"Colorado was a tough look last week. So right now, we’re seeing Colorado State money, on the spread and the moneyline," Feazel said, noting the Buffs opened as 9.5-point favorites and are down to -7. "But it’s gonna be interesting because I think this Colorado State team has not shown a lot so far.

"This might be Colorado’s best matchup so far this season."

Colorado State opened the season with a 52-0 loss at Texas, which was no huge surprise considering the Rams were 35-point underdogs. Then as 30.5-point home favorites vs. FCS foe Northern Colorado, the Rams got a semi-lackluster 38-17 win.

Colorado wasn’t particularly impressive in a 31-26 home win over perennial FCS power North Dakota State in Week 1. The Buffs were far less impressive at Nebraska and are now on the road again in what will surely be a madhouse for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Why Deion Sanders, Colorado are under heavy pressure vs. Colorado State

College Football Rocks On FOX

Alabama vs. Wisconsin is one of the top games on the college football Week 3 oddsboard.

The Crimson Tide are on the road against a Big Ten foe in FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. Caesars opened the Tide at -14.5, and the line got to -16 by Tuesday morning.

"No surprise, we’re seeing some Alabama action. That’s the case every week," Feazel said. "These are two teams we really can’t get a read on yet. Alabama’s box score last week was deceiving. There are some questions on that Alabama defense."

Alabama was a 30.5-point favorite against South Florida, yet was only up 14-13 six minutes into the third quarter last week.

Midway through the fourth quarter, it was ‘Bama 21-16, before three late touchdowns finally shut the door on the Bulls in a 42-16 Tide win.

CFB Week 3 Super Six: Alabama vs. Wisconsin and more

On-Campus Sharp Side

College football betting expert Paul Stone is getting involved with both the aforementioned games, along with arguably the best matchup on the Week 3 betting board: No. 16 LSU vs. South Carolina, at noon ET Saturday.

The Tigers haven’t visited Columbia, S.C., since 2008, and LSU is a 7-point favorite on Saturday.

Stone likes the Gamecocks to keep it close, even while noting that South Carolina is struggling to generate offense behind new quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

"LSU's offense had three players picked among the top 23 selections in last April's NFL Draft: quarterback Jayden Daniels, and wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.," Stone said. "That kind of production is difficult to replace.

"The Tigers lack a running game, and I think South Carolina stays within a touchdown."

In the Alabama-Wisconsin FOX Big Noon Kickoff, Stone is looking at the total, primarily due to the Badgers’ pedestrian offense.

Through its first two games, against middling opponents Western Michigan and FCS outfit South Dakota, Wisconsin is averaging just 5.2 yards per play and has just five plays of 20 yards or more.

Stone doesn’t share Feazel’s concern about the Crimson Tide defense.

"Alabama is by far the best defense faced by Wisconsin this season," Stone said. "The Badgers are going to have trouble moving the ball against the Crimson Tide and will have to play great defense to stay within shouting distance.

"I like the game to go under the total of 49.5 points."

Can Kalen DeBoer lead the Tide to a win in his first road game as HC?

Finally, Stone has action on the Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State. As noted above, the Buffs are 7-point favorites on their first trip to Fort Collins since 1996.

Stone noted that last year, Colorado had to rally from a 28-17 third-quarter deficit to tie it at 28 and force overtime. The Buffaloes ultimately won 43-35 in double OT, miles short of covering as 22.5-point home favorites.

Stone expects another stout performance from the underdog Rams.

"Colorado just seems to be on the verge of imploding right before our eyes," Stone said. "Colorado State has been pointing toward this game for the past 365 days, and I expect a spirited effort from the Rams. I'll take the more focused team and 7 points."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on college football and other sports.

