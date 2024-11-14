College Football 2024 College Football Week 12 action report: 'This is an elimination game' for Georgia Published Nov. 14, 2024 12:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Last season, the Colorado Buffaloes were a public darling the first few weeks. But after a 3-0 start, the Buffs fell apart, winning just once more in a 4-8 campaign.

Fast-forward to the latter stages of this season, and Coach Prime & Co. have a legitimate shot at a College Football Playoff berth. Colorado is a sizable favorite vs. Utah on the college football Week 12 oddsboard.

And the public betting masses are back.

"We’ve certainly seen an uptick in Colorado action, week after week," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bookmakers and sharp bettors serve up their insights on Utah vs. Colorado odds and more, in this week’s college football betting nuggets.

College Football Rocks On FOX

Last week, in the Big Noon Kickoff on FOX matchup, Colorado erased a 13-point first-quarter deficit at Texas Tech and rolled to a 41-27 victory as 4.5-point favorites. That put the Buffs at 7-2 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS).

This week, Colorado is again in the Big Noon Kickoff, hosting Utah at noon ET on Saturday. The Buffaloes have been bet up to 11.5-point favorites at Caesars, after opening at -10.

Deion Sanders’ squad is 6-1 SU and a perfect 7-0 ATS in its last seven games.

"This is a team with a lot of talent," Feazel said, alluding to Heisman Trophy favorite Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders, among others. "The Buffaloes were kind of over-hyped last year, but they’re now proving themselves."

On the flip side, Utah was a preseason favorite to win the Big 12, but is a disappointing 4-5 SU/3-6 ATS. The Utes got out to a 4-0 SU start, but lost their next five. Quarterback Cameron Rising missed three of the first six games and was ruled out for the rest of the year after a leg injury vs. Arizona State.

So it’s no surprise to see the point spread jump 1.5 points in favor of host Colorado.

"The action is telling the same story. We’re seeing more Colorado action here," Feazel said.

Utah vs. Colorado: Who will win this Big 12 showdown?

Another SEC Showdown

Every week, it seems as if there’s a massive SEC game. In Week 11 college football odds, it’s Tennessee vs. Georgia. Neither team can afford a loss.

Georgia (7-2 SU/2-7 ATS) just fell at Ole Miss 28-10. A third loss would likely end any hopes of the Bulldogs making the College Football Playoff.

Tennessee is 8-1 SU/5-4 ATS, but probably can’t absorb a second loss and still make the CFP. Making things more difficult for the Vols this week: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is in concussion protocol. So, as of late Wednesday night, Iamaleava is questionable to play in this 7:30 p.m. ET clash on Saturday.

Caesars opened Georgia as a 9-point home favorite and made stops at -9.5/-10 on the way to -10.5 by Wednesday afternoon.

"The line is suggesting that Iamaleava’s not gonna play. But I think he probably goes," Feazel said. "This is a huge game for Georgia, probably an elimination game. Right now, it’s pretty good two-way action, leaning a little bit more toward Georgia."

Georgia vs. Tennessee best bets, predictions & odds in CFB Week 12

On-Campus Sharp Side

College football betting expert Paul Stone isn’t interested in Utah vs. Colorado. But he is involved with another key Big 12 game: Arizona State vs. Kansas State, with both teams looking to stay alive in the conference title chase.

Both teams are 7-2 SU overall and 4-2 SU in the Big 12. ASU is much better vs. the spread, though, at 7-2 ATS, while K-State is 3-6 ATS.

Stone noted that the winner of Saturday’s 7 p.m. ET kickoff will need some help, but will remain alive for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Kansas State is coming off a bye week, after losing 24-19 at Houston as a 12.5-point favorite. Dating back to late in the 2021 season, the Wildcats have covered nine straight games off a straight-up loss.

Stone likes Kansas State to bounce back and also pointed out the Wildcats have thrived as home favorites in recent seasons. K-State is an 8-point favorite vs. ASU.

"Handicappers shouldn't rely solely on point-spread trends. But they certainly can complement the other pieces of your handicapping process," Stone said. "Kansas State is off both a bye and a loss — plus the Wildcats are 13-4 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2022 season. I view all those elements as positives from the Kansas State perspective.

"Additionally, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is off a two-interception showing against Houston and will be out to make amends for that performance. I look for Kansas State to put its best foot forward and win by double-digits over Arizona State."

Colorado vs. Utah: CFB Week 12 Super Six

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

By late Wednesday night, only a few big bets were reported on college football Week 12 odds. The most interesting one involved wagering quite a bit to win not nearly as much on the biggest game of the week.

At Caesars Sports, a customer put $20,000 on Georgia moneyline -355 vs. Tennessee. To win the bet, the customer just needs Georgia to win. The point spread doesn’t matter.

If the Bulldogs win, then the bettor profits $5,633.80, for a total payout of $25,633.80. That might not seem like much, relative to the size of the bet. But if you just look at its return on investment, 28.1% is not too bad.

Other notable early bets at Caesars:

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share