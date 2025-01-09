College Football
2024 CFP Offensive MVP odds: Will Howard favored; Riley Leonard second

Updated Jan. 9, 2025 4:18 p.m. ET

The final four teams take the field Thursday and Friday for the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

And while we don't yet know which two teams will be the last ones standing, bettors can wager on which player will be named offensive MVP in the championship game. Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 9.

CFP National Championship Game 2025 Offensive MVP 

Will Howard, Ohio State: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Riley Leonard, Notre Dame: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Quinn Ewers, Texas: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Drew Allar, Penn State: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Tyler Warren, Penn State: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Kaytron Allen, Penn State: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Arch Manning, Texas: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

At the very top of this board is Buckeyes' quarterback Will Howard. Howard is 41-of-55 passing for 630 passing yards in Playoff games so far.

He has five passing touchdowns to just one interception so far in the CFP.

Second on the board is Notre Dame's Riley Leonard. In two CFP games, he has 301 passing yards, two TDs and a pick, and he's also rushed for 110 yards and a score.

Rounding out the top three is Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. 

After the Buckeyes defeated Oregon in the Rose Bowl, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said, "He's NFL-ready."

Jeremiah Smith's incredible journey to Ohio State

Further down this board is Longhorns' backup quarterback Arch Manning, all the way down at +4000.

While Manning backs up starter Quinn Ewers, "The Herd" host Colin Cowherd said that "he would start for virtually every other college team in America."

In two CFP games, Manning has three carries for zero yards, but has yet to throw a pass. 

Ewers, meanwhile, has thrown for 524 yards, four scores and two picks. He also has one rushing score. He's fourth on the board.

