2024 College Football odds: Lines, spreads for conference championship weekend
It's time to dive into the odds for this week's college football conference championship games.
Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 3.
2024 College Football Conference Championship Weekend Odds
(All times ET)
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
Mountain West Championship Game
No. 19 UNLV @ No. 10 Boise State (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Boise State -4 (Boise State favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise UNLV covers)
Moneyline: Boise State -185 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); UNLV +154 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58 points scored by both teams combined
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
Big 12 Championship Game
No. 18 Iowa State vs. No. 16 Arizona State (noon, ABC)
Point spread: Arizona State -2 (Arizona State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)
Moneyline: Arizona State -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Iowa State +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined
SEC Championship Game
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 2 Texas (4 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Texas -2.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Georgia covers)
Moneyline: Texas -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Georgia +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined
Big Ten Championship Game
No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 1 Oregon (8 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Oregon -3.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Penn State covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -170 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Penn State +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined
ACC Championship Game
No. 18 Clemson vs. No. 9 SMU (8 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: SMU-2.5 (SMU favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Clemson covers)
Moneyline: SMU-148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Clemson +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 57 points scored by both teams combined
