2024 College Football odds: Georgia, Ohio State or the field?
Will it be Georgia? Will it be Ohio State? Or will it be another program?
DraftKings Sportsbook seems to believe those are the three choices.
Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country, while Ohio State sits at No. 3, trailing No. 2 Texas.
Still, when it comes to the national title, DraftKings is offering odds regarding Georgia vs. the field, Georgia or Ohio State vs. the field, and Ohio State vs. the field — maybe the Longhorns will sneak their way in there soon.
Let's take a look at the odds as of Sept. 11.
National Championship Winner – Georgia vs. The Field
UGA: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
The field: -360 (bet $10 to win $12.78 total)
National Championship Winner – UGA/OSU vs. The Field
UGA or OSU: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
The field: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
National Championship Winner – Ohio State vs. The Field
OSU: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
The field: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
Although it's only been two weeks, both the Bulldogs and Buckeyes have impressed.
Georgia has outscored its two opponents — then-No. 14 Clemson and Tennessee Tech — 82-6. The Buckeyes have outscored Akron and Western Michigan 108-6.
Still, of the top three teams, Texas has arguably the most impressive win — a 31-12 Week 2 win at then-No. 9 Michigan.
If Georgia is to make it all the way to the national title game and win it, it won't have gone unchallenged in the regular season. The Bulldogs have pending matchups at No. 4 Alabama, at No. 2 Texas, at No. 5 Ole Miss and against No. 7 Tennessee.
Ohio State will travel to face No. 9 Oregon, host No. 23 Nebraska, hit the road to face No. 8 Penn State, and will host No. 17 Michigan at the end of the season.
Currently, at DraftKings, both Georgia and Ohio State are at -750 to make the 12-team College Football Playoff field. The Bulldogs are +165 to win the SEC title game — the Longhorns are at +260 — and the Buckeyes are at +110 to win the Big Ten.
