2024 Cincinnati football predictions: Ranked No. 57 by RJ Young
Cincinnati Bearcats ranking: 57/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 14th in Big 12 (+8000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Arizona State (56), Texas State (55), Central Florida (54), Georgia Tech (53), Fresno State (52)
Teams behind them: Virginia Tech (58), Western Kentucky (59), Coastal Carolina (60), South Carolina (61), South Alabama (62)
RJ's take: Well, former starting quarterback Evan Prater is playing wideout for the second year.
After becoming the first G5 team in history to receive a CFP invite, they made the move up and got beat down: 1-8 in Big 12 play in Year 1. And Scott Satterfield is still looking for a star to make himself known this 2024 season.
With a non-conference schedule featuring Towson, Pittsburgh and Miami of Ohio, and a Big 12 schedule without Oklahoma State, Kansas or Utah on it, 6-6 is within reach.
Cincinnati's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-160) Under 5 (+135)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?