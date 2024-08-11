College Football
2024 Cincinnati football predictions: Ranked No. 57 by RJ Young
2024 Cincinnati football predictions: Ranked No. 57 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:01 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Cincinnati Bearcats ranking: 57/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 14th in Big 12 (+8000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Arizona State (56), Texas State (55), Central Florida (54), Georgia Tech (53), Fresno State (52)
Teams behind them: Virginia Tech (58), Western Kentucky (59), Coastal Carolina (60), South Carolina (61), South Alabama (62)

[Cincinnati 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: Well, former starting quarterback Evan Prater is playing wideout for the second year.

After becoming the first G5 team in history to receive a CFP invite, they made the move up and got beat down: 1-8 in Big 12 play in Year 1. And Scott Satterfield is still looking for a star to make himself known this 2024 season.

With a non-conference schedule featuring Towson, Pittsburgh and Miami of Ohio, and a Big 12 schedule without Oklahoma State, Kansas or Utah on it, 6-6 is within reach.

Cincinnati's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-160) Under 5 (+135)

