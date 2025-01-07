College Football 2024 CFP semifinal predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Jan. 7, 2025 9:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The College Football Playoff is down to four teams.

RECORD

Last Week: 3-0

Season: 55-36-2

(All times ET)

Notre Dame first possession result: Punt

There’s always risk, not knowing where exactly the Irish’s opening drive will begin, but assuming it's around its own 25-yard line or so, I think it will be hard for them to drive the length of the field against Penn State, especially if Jeremiyah Love is hindered. The Irish passing game isn’t great, and it might need to be against Tom Allen’s defense early on. Against Georgia, Notre Dame’s TD came on a 13-yard drive (play) after a turnover and a kickoff return. One of its TDs against Indiana came on a 98-yard run. I’ll bank on the Penn State defense to win the opening drive.

PICK: Notre Dame (-105) to punt on its first possession

Nicholas Singleton Over 58.5 rushing yards

Singleton has a 40-yard carry in four games this season, including the Big Ten Championship Game and the quarterfinal win over Boise State. In the last three games — all big games — Singleton is averaging eight yards a carry. While the Notre Dame defense has been stout, I wonder if this could be a game where, on short rest, coupled with injuries, it might be a little vulnerable against the two-back attack of the Lions. Singleton had a little lull midway through the season, but he and Penn State are better off for his fresh legs and body now.

PICK: Nicholas Singleton (-114) Over 58.5 rushing yards

Can Notre Dame slow down the Penn State run game?

Will Howard Over 10.5 rushing yards

We haven’t seen Will Howard run a ton late in the season, but this could be a game where we see Howard use his legs against a Texas front that could get some pressure, coupled with a secondary that might be able to lock in on the talented OSU wide receivers more than other teams have so far. Sack yardage is rush yardage, so that's always a concern, but we saw a long scramble vs. Tennessee a couple of games ago, so it really only takes one carry to have a great chance to hit 11 yards. This could be a wrinkle Chip Kelly throws in to try and open things up for the pass game as well.

PICK: Will Howard (-114) Over 10.5 rushing yards

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

