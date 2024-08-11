College Football
2024 Ball State football predictions: Ranked No. 127 by RJ Young
2024 Ball State football predictions: Ranked No. 127 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:37 p.m. ET
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Ball State Cardinals Ranking: 127/134

Conference ranking: 9th in Mid-American (+3500 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: UTEP (126), Louisiana Tech (125), Florida International (124), Florida Atlantic (123), New Mexico State (122)
Teams behind them: Charlotte (128), Eastern Michigan (129), Temple (130), Kent State (131), Akron (132)

[Ball State 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: The Cardinals gave up 40 points or more in their first five games of 2023 and managed to score 14 or more just twice during that stretch. Kiael Kelly, QB who didn't do much — 577 pass yards, 724 rush yards, nine total TDs — hit the portal, only to return to a team that lost its three best tailbacks.

But even if the offense figures out how to score, Ball State coach Mike Andy brought in just four transfers to help.

Ball State's Win Total Odds: Over 4 (-115) Under 4 (-115)

