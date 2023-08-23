College Football 2023 college football odds: Heisman bettors backing Michigan's J.J. McCarthy Published Aug. 23, 2023 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Michigan Wolverines are one of the most storied college football programs, owning the most wins all-time in college football (989).

Yet, shockingly, there has never been a Wolverines quarterback win the Heisman Trophy. Tom Harmon was a halfback, Desmond Howard was a receiver and kick returner, and Charles Woodson was a defensive back and receiver.

Not even current Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh — a former Michigan QB who finished third behind Temple running back Paul Palmer and Miami quarterback Vinny Testaverde in the 1986 Heisman voting, but just ahead of Oklahoma linebacker Brian Bosworth — could lay claim to college football's most prestigious award.

Bettors seem to be intrigued at the possibility of Michigan returning starter J.J. McCarthy ending the Heisman drought for the maize and blue.

McCarthy is listed at +1400 to +1600 odds at sportsbooks to win the Heisman, and at PointsBet Sportsbook, McCarthy is tied with Florida State's Jordan Travis for most Heisman Trophy tickets (6.8% each).

McCarthy leads in Heisman handle at PointsBet (12.2%) by a comfortable margin over Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (7.8%) and Travis (7.7%).

At BetMGM Sportsbook, McCarthy's odds are at +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total) after opening at +2500.

McCarthy has the third-highest Heisman handle at BetMGM (7.4%), behind Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (8.2%) and Tennessee QB Joe Milton (8.1%).

McCarthy is the third-highest liability behind Harrison and Milton, who spent his first two seasons at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee.

FOX Sports College Football Analyst Joel Klatt — who played quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes — said the Wolverines will have a dominant running game with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards gaining yards behind a standout offensive line.

McCarthy gives Michigan another offensive weapon, and that will make it tough for Ohio State and Penn State in the Big Ten East Division.

"Even if you do that (stop the run), now you've got to contend with a quarterback that has proven he can go out and win a game with his play," Klatt said.

"See, at this point last year, we didn't even know who was going to be the everyday starter for Michigan. … Now, we know. And it's J.J. McCarthy, and what we saw in the Shoe (Ohio State) last year, and even in a playoff loss, was that he could put the team on his back, and they could win because of the quarterback, and not just with the quarterback. So even if Ohio State and Penn State can handle the run game, which is going to be very difficult, they're going to have to deal with a quarterback who has confidence and the ability to go win the game himself."

Klatt was referring to McCarthy's standout performance in Michigan's final game last season, a 51-45 loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals. McCarthy was 20-for-34 passing (58.8%) for a career-high 343 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

McCarthy was also 12-for-24 passing for 263 yards and three TDs in a win at Ohio State last season. In that game, he also rushed six times for 27 yards and a score.

McCarthy went 12-1 as the starter last season. He finished 208-for-322 passing (64.6%) for 2,719 yards, 22 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 155.0 passer rating. He added 306 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

