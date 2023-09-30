2023 College Football odds: Epic Baylor comeback ruins day for UCF bettors
Things were looking bleak for Baylor bettors against UCF as the Bears trailed 35-7 late in the third quarter.
Dave Aranda's Bears staged an epic comeback, rallying for a 36-35 win over the Knights in a Big 12 Conference thriller on Saturday.
Baylor (+250 on the moneyline, bet $10 to win $35 total) pulled off the improbable victory by scoring 29 unanswered points in the final 18 ½ minutes.
UCF, an 8.5-point favorite, was -300 on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $13.33 total).
RELATED: Colorado's second-half rally sinks USC bettors
During Baylor's scoring outburst, UCF imploded with an interception, punt, lost fumble returned for a touchdown, punt and a missed field goal.
Here are the highlights of the comeback Baylor fans will be talking about.
Bears cornerback Caden Jenkins returned a fumble 72 yards for a touchdown to cut UCF's lead to 35-33 with six minutes to go.
UCF then went three-and-out, which led to Isaiah Hankins' 25-yard field goal with 1:21 remaining and Baylor's first lead of the game.
The Knights had one more possession but Colton Boomer was short on a 59-yard field goal attempt on the final play.
On the final drive, quarterback Timmy McClain made a play that will go down in UCF football lore.
On fourth down, McClain scrambled and eluded would-be tacklers to complete a pass to RJ Harvey for a 16-yard gain.
One bettor who cashed in was FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich.
Did you cash in on your college football bets this weekend? Follow FOX Sports for the latest sports news.
