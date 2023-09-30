College Football 2023 College Football odds: Epic Baylor comeback ruins day for UCF bettors Updated Sep. 30, 2023 8:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Things were looking bleak for Baylor bettors against UCF as the Bears trailed 35-7 late in the third quarter.

Dave Aranda's Bears staged an epic comeback, rallying for a 36-35 win over the Knights in a Big 12 Conference thriller on Saturday.

Baylor (+250 on the moneyline, bet $10 to win $35 total) pulled off the improbable victory by scoring 29 unanswered points in the final 18 ½ minutes.

UCF, an 8.5-point favorite, was -300 on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $13.33 total).

During Baylor's scoring outburst, UCF imploded with an interception, punt, lost fumble returned for a touchdown, punt and a missed field goal.

Here are the highlights of the comeback Baylor fans will be talking about.

Bears cornerback Caden Jenkins returned a fumble 72 yards for a touchdown to cut UCF's lead to 35-33 with six minutes to go.

UCF then went three-and-out, which led to Isaiah Hankins' 25-yard field goal with 1:21 remaining and Baylor's first lead of the game.

The Knights had one more possession but Colton Boomer was short on a 59-yard field goal attempt on the final play.

On the final drive, quarterback Timmy McClain made a play that will go down in UCF football lore.

On fourth down, McClain scrambled and eluded would-be tacklers to complete a pass to RJ Harvey for a 16-yard gain.

One bettor who cashed in was FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich .

