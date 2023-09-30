College Football 2023 College Football odds: Colorado's second-half play sinks USC bettors Published Sep. 30, 2023 5:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes tried to rally in the second half against the eighth-ranked USC Trojans but came up short, losing 48-41 on Saturday in Boulder, Colorado.

Also losing were bettors who backed Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the Trojans, who were favored by 21.5 points.

The Trojans raced out to a 21-0 lead by the first play of the second quarter.

USC led 34-7 with less than three minutes to go in the first half, but the Buffaloes scored with 21 seconds left to make it 34-14 at the break.

The Trojans led 41-14 midway through the third quarter before quarterback Shedeur Sanders rallied the Buffaloes.

Colorado outscored USC 27-7 the rest of the way as Trojans bettors ripped up their tickets.

The teams combined for 41 points in the second half to zoom past the Over/Under total of 72.5.

Also suffering a tough betting loss were bettors who played USC Over 48.5 team total points.

