2023 College Football Bad Beat: Fourth-down TD sinks Michigan bettors

Published Nov. 5, 2023 12:08 a.m. ET

Halloween was several days ago but Michigan Wolverines bettors who gave the points against the Purdue Boilermakers were haunted by a late touchdown in the Big Ten Conference college football game Saturday night.

The Wolverines were favored by between 31 and 32.5 points.

Third-ranked Michigan was in control throughout, scoring a pair of fourth-quarter TDs to expand its lead to 41-6.

The Boilermakers, held to a pair of field goals in the second quarter, took over at their 25-yard line with 4 ½ minutes to go.

The Wolverines went into prevent defense, which in this game meant it prevented Michigan bettors from covering.

Those bettors were this close to covering as the Boilermakers faced fourth down and 3 yards to go with less than 30 seconds left.

But on the next play, Purdue quarterback Hudson Card completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Deion Burks with 18 seconds to go.

Jim Harbaugh's team failed to cover, winning 41-13 to improve to 9-0. Purdue is 2-7.

