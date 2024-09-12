10 best college football uniforms in 2024, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft
The colors. The helmets. The jerseys.
College football uniforms are something that helped us all form a bond with our respective teams at a young age.
This past weekend, I was in Ann Arbor, Michigan, covering the Texas-Michigan Big Noon game for FOX. While the game itself featured two powerhouse programs in the sport, it also featured two programs that stand out with their iconic uniforms. Seeing Texas' burnt orange and white uniforms and Michigan's winged helmets reminded me of that bond fans form with their school based on what teams wear on fall Saturdays.
Trust me, the burnt orange was alive and well at the Big House. And I have to admit, given the way the Longhorns performed, the cowboy hats were confidently on display!
With that, I wanted to create a list of what I believe to be the top uniforms in college football today.
* What is your favorite uniform in college football? Make sure to submit your vote at the bottom of the story.
Colors: Maize and Blue
Apparel company: Nike/Jordan
The Maize and Blue color combination with the winged helmet make for the most iconic – and best – uniform in college football.
Colors: Blue and Gold
Apparel company: Under Armour
The traditional navy blue and gold color palette has stood the test of time as one of college football's best. I also really like Kelly Green as a third color option, but still prefer when the Fighting Irish stick to the more traditional look.
Colors: Burnt Orange and White
Apparel company: Nike
When Texas is "back" (are they back?!) is there anything better than burnt orange? There is nothing better than visiting Austin on game day and seeing the city taken over by burnt orange.
4. Oregon Ducks
Colors: Green and Yellow
Apparel company: Nike
Oregon's uniforms are so unique. Nike knows what they are doing, and I love the creativity and variety that Oregon always brings to the table.
Colors: Navy Blue and White
Apparel company: Nike
Iconic. Classic. Navy. White. Clean.
Colors: Scarlet, Grey and White
Apparel company: Nike
Ohio State's silver helmets with the black, white and scarlet stripe and leaf decals stand out to me as such an iconic look and design.
7. USC Trojans
Colors: Cardinal and Gold
Apparel company: Nike
The color dynamic works perfectly together. Tradition meets California vibes.
Colors: Scarlet and Cream
Apparel company: Adidas
Nebraska's recognizable "N" logo on its white helmets is tradition at its best.
Colors: Tennessee Orange, White
Apparel company: Nike
The neon "Tennessee" orange stands out to me as one of the best in the country. P.S. – Orange is my favorite color!
10. UCLA Bruins
Colors: Blue and Gold
Apparel company: Nike, Jordan Brand
Baby Blue has never looked so good.
Don't let us decide for you! What do you think is the best uniform in college football? Vote here:
2024 College Football picks Week 3: Can Ducks, Huskies cover in rivalry games?
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Shedeur Sanders stumbles; Beck atop board
2024 College Football odds: Georgia, Ohio State or the field?
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore signs full contract, nearly 9 months after initial agreement
Has Texas established itself among CFB's elite? Joel Klatt's Week 2 takeaways
2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State remain on top; Notre Dame drops
Deion Sanders denies asking Colorado band not to play in favor of son Shedeur's music
RJ Young's Top 25 rankings vs. AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama, Notre Dame too high?
2024 Big Ten power rankings: Ohio State on top, USC climbs after Week 2
