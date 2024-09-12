College Football 10 best college football uniforms in 2024, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft Updated Sep. 12, 2024 1:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The colors. The helmets. The jerseys.

College football uniforms are something that helped us all form a bond with our respective teams at a young age.

This past weekend, I was in Ann Arbor, Michigan, covering the Texas-Michigan Big Noon game for FOX. While the game itself featured two powerhouse programs in the sport, it also featured two programs that stand out with their iconic uniforms. Seeing Texas' burnt orange and white uniforms and Michigan's winged helmets reminded me of that bond fans form with their school based on what teams wear on fall Saturdays.

Trust me, the burnt orange was alive and well at the Big House. And I have to admit, given the way the Longhorns performed, the cowboy hats were confidently on display!

With that, I wanted to create a list of what I believe to be the top uniforms in college football today.

* What is your favorite uniform in college football? Make sure to submit your vote at the bottom of the story.

1. Michigan Wolverines

Colors: Maize and Blue

Apparel company: Nike/Jordan

The Maize and Blue color combination with the winged helmet make for the most iconic – and best – uniform in college football.

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Colors: Blue and Gold

Apparel company: Under Armour

The traditional navy blue and gold color palette has stood the test of time as one of college football's best. I also really like Kelly Green as a third color option, but still prefer when the Fighting Irish stick to the more traditional look.

3. Texas Longhorns

Colors: Burnt Orange and White

Apparel company: Nike

When Texas is "back" (are they back?!) is there anything better than burnt orange? There is nothing better than visiting Austin on game day and seeing the city taken over by burnt orange.

4. Oregon Ducks

Colors: Green and Yellow

Apparel company: Nike

Oregon's uniforms are so unique. Nike knows what they are doing, and I love the creativity and variety that Oregon always brings to the table.

5. Penn State Nittany Lions

Colors: Navy Blue and White

Apparel company: Nike

Iconic. Classic. Navy. White. Clean.

6. Ohio State Buckeyes

Colors: Scarlet, Grey and White

Apparel company: Nike

Ohio State's silver helmets with the black, white and scarlet stripe and leaf decals stand out to me as such an iconic look and design.

7. USC Trojans

Colors: Cardinal and Gold

Apparel company: Nike

The color dynamic works perfectly together. Tradition meets California vibes.

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Colors: Scarlet and Cream

Apparel company: Adidas

Nebraska's recognizable "N" logo on its white helmets is tradition at its best.

9. Tennessee Volunteers

Colors: Tennessee Orange, White

Apparel company: Nike

The neon "Tennessee" orange stands out to me as one of the best in the country. P.S. – Orange is my favorite color!

10. UCLA Bruins

Colors: Blue and Gold

Apparel company: Nike, Jordan Brand

Baby Blue has never looked so good.

Don't let us decide for you! What do you think is the best uniform in college football? Vote here:

