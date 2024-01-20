College Basketball Zach Edey posts 11th double-double this season as Purdue defeats Iowa, 84-70 Published Jan. 20, 2024 5:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Zach Edey had 30 points and 18 rebounds to lead No. 2 Purdue past Iowa 84-70 on Saturday.

Lance Jones scored 17 points and Fletcher Loyer added 12 as the Boilermakers (17-2, 6-2 Big Ten) won their third consecutive game and 10th out of their last 11.

Edey, the reigning national player of the year, put constant pressure on Iowa’s smaller frontcourt while getting his 12th double-double of the season. He was 10-of-15 from the field and 10-of-15 on free throws. Edey helped the Boilermakers have a 50-24 rebounding edge.

Purdue trailed 18-14 with 12:32 left in the first half before going on a 19-2 run, with most of those points coming with Edey on the bench. Iowa later answered with seven consecutive points before the Boilermakers closed the half with a 9-3 run to lead 47-34 at halftime.

Purdue maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half before Iowa got to within 78-70 with 4:22 left. The Hawkeyes (11-7, 3-4) had a chance to cut the lead further, but failed to score on three consecutive possessions. Jones then hit a 3-pointer with 1:35 left to end Iowa’s comeback hopes.

Tony Perkins led Iowa with 24 points. Payton Sandfort had 16 points and Ben Krikke added 10.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Michigan on Tuesday.

Iowa: Hosts Maryland on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

