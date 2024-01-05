College Basketball Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue meet Marcus Domask, Illinois in must-see top-10 matchup Updated Jan. 5, 2024 2:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No. 9 Illinois (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) takes on the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) in West Lafayette, Indiana on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) after Marcus Domask scored 32 points in Illinois' 96-66 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Boilermakers have gone 7-0 in home games. Purdue has a 9-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fighting Illini have gone 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 29.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Guerrier averaging 5.8.

Purdue averages 85.4 points, 19.9 more per game than the 65.5 Illinois allows. Illinois averages 16.9 more points per game (83.9) than Purdue allows to opponents (67.0).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Braden Smith is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 23.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games for Purdue.

[Zach Edey leads top 24 college basketball players to watch in 2024]

Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 21.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Domask is averaging 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 88.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

