Yaxel Lendeborg Leads No. 3 Michigan Past Ohio State, 74-62

Yaxel Lendeborg had 18 points and nine rebounds, Morez Johnson scored 12 points and No. 3 Michigan beat Ohio State on Friday night, 74-62.

The Wolverines (18-1, 8-1 Big Ten) took control with a 21-6 run in the second half after the Buckeyes (13-6, 5-3) tied it for a ninth time midway through the second half.

Ohio State's John Mobley Jr. scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half when Michigan led 33-30.

Mobley made a 3-pointer and assisted on Christoph Tilly’s 3-pointer to put the Buckeyes ahead by six early in the second half, compelling coach Dusty May to call a timeout.

It seemed to work because the Wolverines went on an 11-0 run during the pivotal part of the game and turned a previously closely contested game with 12 lead changes into a double-digit victory.

Michigan freshman Trey McKenney scored 12 points and Aday Mara had 11 points and four blocks.

Tilly finished with 17 points and Bruce Thornton had 10 points before limping off the court in the final minute with an ankle injury.

Puff Johnson made his Ohio State debut, a week after joining the team and becoming eligible after he was granted a temporary restraining order. He started his career in 2020 at North Carolina and later transferred to Penn State.

Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan Highlights 🏀 FOX College Hoops

Michigan honored Trey Burke, the AP Player of the Year in 2013, by putting his No. 3 jersey in the Crisler Center rafters along with five former greats such as 1989 national champion Glen Rice.

Next, Ohio State hosts Penn State on Monday night, and Michigan hosts No. 7 Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

