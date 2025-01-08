College Basketball
UCLA coach Mick Cronin: Hard to coach 'delusional' players
College Basketball

UCLA coach Mick Cronin: Hard to coach 'delusional' players

Published Jan. 8, 2025 2:54 p.m. ET

UCLA coach Mick Cronin ripped into his players following the 22nd-ranked Bruins' third loss in four games, saying they don't give enough effort and lack toughness.

UCLA, which won 10 of its first 11 games and started 2-0 in the Big Ten, has dropped two straight following Tuesday night's 94-75 home loss to No. 24 Michigan.

The Bruins lost 66-58 at Nebraska on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have to run onto the court to get guys to play hard," Cronin said. "It's crazy, and it's every day. I'm tired of it. I have the most energy of anybody in practice every day. I'm upset with everybody in that locker room, my assistant coaches and my players.

"I don't need to do anything else. I almost got 500 wins. I'm only 53. You'd think I'm coaching the Lakers. It's a joke. It's a joke. Yet I come in and I have more passion and energy and pride than everybody. And that's the problem. That is the truth right now."

Cronin said his team is "too soft to play hard enough" and that it shows up at crucial times.

"So what the truth of it has been, it's really hard to coach people that are delusional," he said. "The hungry dog gets the bone. We got guys who think they're way better than they are. They're nice kids. They're completely delusional about who they are."

Cronin said he hoped the Michigan loss was the "humble pie" his team needs and that his task will be to find players who will play hard for him and do what he tells them.

"But right now," he said, "I'm searching deeply for some guys that will play hard enough to win a Big Ten game."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Big Ten
UCLA Bruins
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 25 Bold Predictions for 2025: Shohei wins Cy Young; Sanders duo to Raiders

25 Bold Predictions for 2025: Shohei wins Cy Young; Sanders duo to Raiders

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes