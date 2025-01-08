College Basketball UCLA coach Mick Cronin: Hard to coach 'delusional' players Published Jan. 8, 2025 2:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

UCLA coach Mick Cronin ripped into his players following the 22nd-ranked Bruins' third loss in four games, saying they don't give enough effort and lack toughness.

UCLA, which won 10 of its first 11 games and started 2-0 in the Big Ten, has dropped two straight following Tuesday night's 94-75 home loss to No. 24 Michigan.

The Bruins lost 66-58 at Nebraska on Saturday.

"I have to run onto the court to get guys to play hard," Cronin said. "It's crazy, and it's every day. I'm tired of it. I have the most energy of anybody in practice every day. I'm upset with everybody in that locker room, my assistant coaches and my players.

"I don't need to do anything else. I almost got 500 wins. I'm only 53. You'd think I'm coaching the Lakers. It's a joke. It's a joke. Yet I come in and I have more passion and energy and pride than everybody. And that's the problem. That is the truth right now."

Cronin said his team is "too soft to play hard enough" and that it shows up at crucial times.

"So what the truth of it has been, it's really hard to coach people that are delusional," he said. "The hungry dog gets the bone. We got guys who think they're way better than they are. They're nice kids. They're completely delusional about who they are."

Cronin said he hoped the Michigan loss was the "humble pie" his team needs and that his task will be to find players who will play hard for him and do what he tells them.

"But right now," he said, "I'm searching deeply for some guys that will play hard enough to win a Big Ten game."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

