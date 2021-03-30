College Basketball
NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Day 2 of the Elite Eight

2 mins ago

Three Final Four teams have been decided, with one to go.

The first matchup in the Elite Eight on Tuesday night was a battle between West Coast programs featuring potential top-five NBA Draft picks, as the 6-seed USC Trojans and Evan Mobley took on the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs and Jalen Suggs.

And the Bulldogs remained undefeated, building a big early lead and cruising to an 85-66 victory over the Trojans.

That was followed by the 11-seed UCLA Bruins looking to continue their miracle run as they face off against the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines.

Here are the top moments and plays from Day 2 of the Elite Eight in the NCAA Men's Tournament.

No. 6 USC Trojans vs. No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs
Result: Gonzaga wins 85-66

Timme Time

Gonzaga's Drew Timme showed off patience and elite footwork in the post, which led to an open layup for teammate Joel Ayayi.

After playing the role of facilitator, Timme switched to being the scorer on consecutive baskets for the Bulldogs.

Dropping dimes

Jalen Suggs is a projected top-five pick, and passes such as this one to Andrew Nembhard showed why.

All Bulldogs

The Gonzaga Bulldogs continue their pursuit of perfection as they rolled past USC in an 85-66 win. The Bulldogs' big three of Suggs, Timme, and Corey Kispert combined to score 59 points to get Gonzaga to their second Final Four in school history.

No. 11 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 1 Michigan Wolverines
Tipoff: 9:57 p.m. ET

